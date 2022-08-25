Meanwhile, the the Commission for Air Quality Management has informed that the revamped GRAP, which is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation, will reportedly come into force from October 1, fifteen days before the usual date. While the revised plan, which is part of a new policy formulated by the CAQM to abate air pollution in Delhi-NCR, focuses on proactive implementation of the curbs based on forecasts, restrictions can be imposed up to three days in advance. Interestingly, earlier the authorities would implement the measures only after the PM2.5 and PM10 concentration touched a particular threshold.