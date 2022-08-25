To cope with the air pollution in winters, Delhi government's plan will reportedly focus on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution and green war room, etc.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As the winter season closes in, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday informed that the city government will launch a 15-point action plan in September to fight air pollution. In an attempt to cope with the air pollution in winters, government's plan will reportedly focus on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, green war room and Green Delhi application, pollution hotspots, real-time apportionment study, smog tower, e-waste parks, plantation, eco-farming, public participation, firecrackers and joint action with neighbouring states.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As the winter season closes in, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday informed that the city government will launch a 15-point action plan in September to fight air pollution. In an attempt to cope with the air pollution in winters, government's plan will reportedly focus on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, green war room and Green Delhi application, pollution hotspots, real-time apportionment study, smog tower, e-waste parks, plantation, eco-farming, public participation, firecrackers and joint action with neighbouring states.
It is worth noting, just last week, a report published by the US-based research organisation Health Effects Institute (HEI) showed that Delhi has the highest average level of fine PM 2.5 among the world's most populated cities. The report had additionally notified that India is home to 18 of the 20 cities with the most severe increase in fine particle pollutants (PM2.5) from 2010 to 2019.
It is worth noting, just last week, a report published by the US-based research organisation Health Effects Institute (HEI) showed that Delhi has the highest average level of fine PM 2.5 among the world's most populated cities. The report had additionally notified that India is home to 18 of the 20 cities with the most severe increase in fine particle pollutants (PM2.5) from 2010 to 2019.
Delhi Environment Minister plans to discuss all the action points in detail with the 33 departments concerned in a meeting on September 5 and their suggestions and recommendations will be incorporated in the winter action plan, news agency PTI report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi Environment Minister plans to discuss all the action points in detail with the 33 departments concerned in a meeting on September 5 and their suggestions and recommendations will be incorporated in the winter action plan, news agency PTI report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the September 5 meeting will brainstorm on the implementation of the revised Graded Response Action Plan, with the Environment Minister noting that 39% of the air pollution in Delhi is generated locally and the rest comes from neighbouring areas in the National Capital Region.
Additionally, the September 5 meeting will brainstorm on the implementation of the revised Graded Response Action Plan, with the Environment Minister noting that 39% of the air pollution in Delhi is generated locally and the rest comes from neighbouring areas in the National Capital Region.
Meanwhile, the the Commission for Air Quality Management has informed that the revamped GRAP, which is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation, will reportedly come into force from October 1, fifteen days before the usual date. While the revised plan, which is part of a new policy formulated by the CAQM to abate air pollution in Delhi-NCR, focuses on proactive implementation of the curbs based on forecasts, restrictions can be imposed up to three days in advance. Interestingly, earlier the authorities would implement the measures only after the PM2.5 and PM10 concentration touched a particular threshold.
Meanwhile, the the Commission for Air Quality Management has informed that the revamped GRAP, which is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation, will reportedly come into force from October 1, fifteen days before the usual date. While the revised plan, which is part of a new policy formulated by the CAQM to abate air pollution in Delhi-NCR, focuses on proactive implementation of the curbs based on forecasts, restrictions can be imposed up to three days in advance. Interestingly, earlier the authorities would implement the measures only after the PM2.5 and PM10 concentration touched a particular threshold.