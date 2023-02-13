Delhi govt to lay sewer lines in unauthorised colonies in Bawana: Manish Sisodia
- According to statement, the ₹68-crore project of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will benefit 20,000 people in these areas.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on 13 February approved a project to lay sewer lines in two unauthorised colonies and a village in Bawana, said an official statement.
