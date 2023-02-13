Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on 13 February approved a project to lay sewer lines in two unauthorised colonies and a village in Bawana, said an official statement.

According to statement, the ₹68-crore project of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will benefit 20,000 people in these areas.

Apart from this, the government will also construct a decentralised sewage treatment plant (STP) of a capacity of 1 MLD (million litres a day) and a sewage pumping station of 3 MLD capacity, said Manish Sisodia.

Free sewer connections will be provided to 4,824 households in Bawana under the Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojana, he added. Sisodia instructed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to complete the work within the stipulated time.

As per details, a total of 1,799 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, out of these, 725 have been connected to the sewer network, while the work is underway in 573 colonies. Sewage from the unauthorised colonies not connected to the sewer network flows directly into the Yamuna.

By February 2025, the Delhi government has promised to clean the Yamuna to bathing standards.

The river can be considered fit for bathing if the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), the amount of oxygen required for microbial metabolism of organic compounds in waters, is less than three milligrams per litre and dissolved oxygen is greater than five milligrams per litre.

With PTI inputs.