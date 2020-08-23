Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a consultation with traders from across the city to address steps to revive the economy.

Addressing traders, Kejriwal said that Delhi should be treated differently as cases are stable.

There are more than 1.5 million traders in Delhi who are a large contributor to the national capitals economy.

"We are working on steps to revive the economy. In the next few days there will be important announcements which we will make. We have launched a job portal to help people with jobs. We have always been in support of opening the economy," Kejriwal said.

He said that Delhi is the only state in the country which has not had to impose a second lockdown to tackle the spread of covid-19.

"We have tried to ease as many restrictions as the central government notifications allow. I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently. Corona situation is improving in Delhi. If they do not want to run Metro trains in other cities, let it be so. But, in Delhi Metro train services should be started in a phased manner on a trial basis. We have raised this issue before the Centre many times, I hope the Centre will soon take a decision in this regard," he said.

Delhi which once had the second highest number of cases in India has seen a drastic decline. Currently, there are a total of 1.61 lakh cases of which 11778 cases are active cases. 4300 people have died in Delhi due to the virus.

Traders from across different industries including market association, beauticians and events raised their concerns including easing of Goods and Services Tax norms.

Kejriwal is holding a series of meetings with various stakeholders to address their concerns. Last week, Kejriwal held talks with start-up officials.

In July, the government set up a 12 member committee to explore economic reform measures to help businesses recover from the impact of covid-19. The committee decided that the immediate focus of the government will be on ensuring survival of businesses and industry sectors by revisiting licensing norms, simplifying covid-19 related regulations and taking measures to revive demand. In the medium term, the committee will focus on revival of business environment by accelerating the pending reforms related to ease of doing business in Delhi.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated