Delhi govt to make announcements to ease working for traders: Arvind Kejriwal

"We have tried to ease as many restrictions as the central government notifications allow. I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently. Corona situation is improving in Delhi. If they do not want to run Metro trains in other cities, let it be so. But, in Delhi Metro train services should be started in a phased manner on a trial basis. We have raised this issue before the Centre many times, I hope the Centre will soon take a decision in this regard," he said.