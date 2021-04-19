OPEN APP
Delhi COVID-19: Govt deploys officials to monitor procurement, supply of oxygen, remdesivir

Patna, India – April 18, 2021: Oxygen cylinders being refilled before they are supplied to medical facilities in Patna, Bihar, India on Sunday April 18, 2021. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2021, 03:22 PM IST Staff Writer

The Delhi government today deployed two teams of officers to directly monitor procurement and supply of medical oxygen and anti-viral drug remdesivir amid a shortage of both following an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi on Sunday reported the biggest single day spike in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74% positive.

The Chief Minister's office tweeted, "The Delhi government will now directly oversee the entire procurement and distribution process of both remdesivir injections and medical oxygen to ensure adequate treatment for corona patients in Delhi."

According to an order issued by the health department, a team of nine officers will be deputed at oxygen filling plants and to oversee operations of medical oxygen suppliers.

"The officers will oversee the entire procurement process of medical oxygen by the filler agency and ensure that the quantity of oxygen procured is properly entered in the dedicated register," it said.

The order stated"The team will oversee the distribution of medical oxygen to various hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi. Each officer shall submit a report on a daily basis to the Officer on Special Duty,".

In a separate order, the Delhi government also deputed 28 drug inspectors to monitor the movement of remdesivir injections in the national capital on a daily basis.

"The drug inspectors shall oversee the whole procurement process of remdesivir injection starting from placement of an order and its receipt by distributor or dealer from a company. The team will ensure that all supplies received by distributors and dealers are entered in their relevant records and all inventories are properly accounted," it stated.

"The team will be responsible for overseeing and ensuring relevant records of sale and distribution of remdesivir formulations are properly maintained and retained as prescribed under relevant provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and rules thereunder," it added.

While a daily report will be sought from the drug inspectors on the sale and distribution of remdesivir injection, the government has said the team will be liable for the implementation of the order.

*With inputs from agencies

