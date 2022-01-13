Delhi govt to open temporary vaccination centres in schools for 15-18 age group

Delhi will open temporary vaccination centres for the age group of 15-18 years of children in its 20 schools where the health clinics are operational.

Directorate of Education (DoE) in an official order said, "All DDEs (Distts.) and DDEs (Zones) are hereby directed to open temporary vaccination centres for students in age group of 15-18 years in the 20 schools wherein School Health Clinics are operational."

"The officers are to coordinate with the District Magistrates in order to set up the Vaccination Centres. Separate sufficient space shall be provided by school principals for the vaccination centres," it added.

The vaccination drive for children in the age group began on January 3.

Earlier in the day, the DoE directed its officials to take various measures to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18.

"All DDE (Districts) and DDE (Zones) will visit vaccination centres under their jurisdiction and check the vaccination procedures on a daily basis. Further, they will visit schools to check the record that is being maintained with the principals wherein the students are informed about vaccination schedule," the DoE said in an official order.

“The officer will also randomly call the students and parents to find out whether they were informed about vaccination and whether they have been vaccinated or not. The heads of schools will also have to increase mobilisation efforts to ensure more than 80 pc children in each school turn up for vaccination," it added.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 27,561 Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the pandemic began, and 40 deaths on Wednesday when the city's Health Minister Satyendar Jain claimed hospital admissions have stabilised indicating the current wave has peaked and cases may start declining soon.

According to government data, the city's positivity rate has increased to 26.22 per cent, the highest since May 4 when it was at 26.7 per cent.

