Delhi govt to operate premium intercity buses on NCR routes

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government has been at the forefront of providing the best services for its employees and citizens of Delhi. While new premium buses under DTC will provide convenience for longer journey commuters, the free EV charging facilities and benefit of 03 national holidays to contractual employees shows our commitment to providing the best facilities and services for our staff and employees," Transport Minister of Delhi and Chairman of DTC board Kailash Gahlot said.