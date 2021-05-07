The AAP-led Delhi Government on Friday decided to organise a mass coronavirus vaccination drive for all the media houses, including electronic print and digital media.

The Delhi Government will reportedly bear the cost of the Covid-19 vaccine and organise the drive at their offices.

The announcement came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting today at 4:30 pm with his cabinet ministers to discuss the Covid-19 crisis in the national capital that has led to thousands of deaths in the past few weeks.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Health Minister, Health Secretary and District Magistrates of all districts attended the meeting.

In today's high-level meeting, CM Kejriwal instructed officers to ensure that there should be no shortage of beds as the oxygen situation in the capital is coming under control. He also said that no life should be lost due to oxygen shortage and the vaccination drive should complete in three months.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 19,832 new cases of coronavirus and 341 deaths in a day, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin today.

Nearly 79,593 tests including 65,663 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True NAT tests and 13,930 rapid antigen tests were conducted during this period. The Capital recorded a positivity rate of 24.92% and the case fatality rate now stands at 1.45%.

The cumulative caseload reached 12,92,867 including 91,035 active cases and 18,739 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 19,085 people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative recoveries to 11,83,093.

According to the health bulletin, 1,14,657 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 80,306 received their first dose and 34,351 took their second jab. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far now stands at 36,66,694.

The bulletin also said 50,425 Covid-19 infected patients in the city are under home isolation.

