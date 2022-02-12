The Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the musical play on the life of BR Ambedkar will now be held from February 25 to March 12 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.

There will be two shows per day at 4pm and at 7pm. The tickets for the show will be free for everyone. As the seating available will be limited, advance bookings will have to be done, the Delhi chief minister has said.

Earlier, the play was to be staged from January 5 but it was postponed due to the rise in Covi-19 cases in the national capital. Actor Ronit Roy will play the role of B R Ambedkar in a 100-ft arena having a 40-ft revolving stage, Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched his party's digital door-to-door campaign ahead of the state assembly elections.

Mann said under the campaign, which was launched in Amritsar, people can give a call on the number 9882798827 or visit a web portal to ask questions on 11 important issues of Punjab directly from AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

“After giving a missed call, a message from the Aam Aadmi Party will be sent on people's mobiles. People can ask questions on Punjab's important 11 topics, including electricity, women's safety, law and order, agriculture, health, drug trafficking, unemployment," he said.

He along with Kejriwal will answer their questions, Mann said in a statement here. Mann said the people of Punjab were fed up of the “corrupt politics" of traditional parties, hence they want a change now.

