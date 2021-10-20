Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi govt to pay 50,000 aid for per hectare of crops damaged by rains

Delhi govt to pay 50,000 aid for per hectare of crops damaged by rains

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 
2 min read . 03:20 PM IST Livemint

  • Heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday made October in Delhi the rainiest since 1956
  • The India Metrological Department (IMD) had attributed the unseasonal rains to the western disturbance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the state has decided to provide compensation of 50,000 per hectare to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to unseasonal rains. 

“Farmers' crops have been damaged by unseasonal rains. They should not be sad about it. As always, the government is with you. I have issued orders that farmers who have lost their crops will be given compensation of 50,000 per hectare," said Kejriwal at a press conference. 

The Delhi CM further said sub-divisional magistrates (SDM) and district magistrates (DM) are conducting surveys which will be completed within two weeks, following which, the farmers will get the compensation in their bank accounts within two months.

"A few days back, some farmers had come to meet me. Their crops were damaged due to unseasonal rain. I want to say that there is no need to be sad. In the last six-seven years, when the crops were ruined, we supported you. I want to say that this son of yours is with you. I can understand the pain of the farmers," he stated.

The chief minister further claimed that the compensation given at the rate of 50,000 per hectare is the highest in the country.

The unseasonal rains in the month of October have caused a lot of damage to the crops as the farmers suffered heavy losses in rural areas of Delhi.

Prices of vegetables, especially onion and tomato, are rising in urban areas, including the national capital, on higher fuel prices and damage to summer crops.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) had attributed the unseasonal rains to the western disturbance. 

Heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday made October in Delhi the rainiest since 1956.

Meanwhile, the death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 46 following several incidents of flash floods and landslides in the past few days.

As per the state's natural disaster incident report, as many as 12 people have been injured in these incidents.

One died in Champawat's Banbasa on 17 October following heavy rains. Six deaths were reported on 18 October. From these, three were in Pauri, two in Champawat and one in Pithoragarh.

