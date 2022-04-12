Delhi govt to plant 35.38 lakh saplings to fight pollution

Delhi govt to plant 35.38 lakh saplings to fight pollution1 min read . 12 Apr 2022
According to the latest ‘India State of Forest’ report, Delhi's green cover has increased from 21.88% to 23.06% of its geographical area in the last two years
In a bid to make the national capital free from pollution, the Delhi Government has set a target of planting 35.38 lakh saplings during the 2022-23 annual plantation drive.
Union Environment Minister Gopal Rai has also launched a helpline number--1800118600 -- for registration of resident welfare associations, non-government organisations, and individuals willing to be part of the government's plantation drive.
The departments concerned have been directed to make complete preparations for the drive-by by June end. The exercise will begin in July.
According to the latest ‘India State of Forest’ report, Delhi's green cover has increased from 21.88% to 23.06% of its geographical area in the last two years.
Rai said of the 19 departments involved in annual plantation drives, only seven have submitted reports of the third-party audit of their sapling plantation conducted between 2016 and 2019.
It has been decided that Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Combating Climate Change, Delhi, will conduct the audit of plantations being undertaken by all departments from now on, he said.
(With PTI inputs)
