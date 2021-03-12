NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Friday asked the Directorate of Higher Education to set up an enquiry panel to look into alleged irregularities of funds in 12 government-funded colleges in the national capital.

Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the decision was made after it came to notice that these Delhi University colleges had not disbursed the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff and many of them have yet not submitted the utilisation certificates of the third quarter grants.

The Delhi Deputy chief minister who is also having education ministry said"If the colleges have not disbursed salaries, then what has been done with the funds with the college? What is the reason that utilisation certificates have not been submitted? The non-submission of utilisation certificates seems to indicate financial irregularities. It seems like an attempt to avoid scrutiny and accountability."

"Strongest action needs to be taken against any financial irregularities by these Delhi government colleges," the Delhi education minister added.

The enquiry panel will also look into how the third quarter grants and existing surplus funds have been spent.

Separately, Delhi University Teachers' Association president Rajib Ray said the City government has now released the sanction letter of ₹82,79,79,507 under salary head and an amount of ₹9,50,90,500 under other than salaries' head.

On Thursday, thousands of DU teachers went on a strike to protest non-payment of salaries for the past six months.

The call for a university "shutdown" was given by the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Tuesday as many employees of these colleges alleged they had not received salaries and other dues for over six months.

"We don't want our students to suffer, that is why we didn't take this drastic step for the longest time. But then we were not left with an option as many employees -- teaching and non-teaching -- have not been getting their salaries and pensions for the last six months now. "We just want the authority concerned to release our funds and pay our salaries. For other issues, we can always sit and talk," the DUTA president said.

