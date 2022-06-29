Earlier on 15 June, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann launched the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International airport.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-governed The Delhi government will procure 1,950 buses and issue fresh tenders for another 4,800 buses, taking the fleet to over 11,000 on the capital's roads by December 2024, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 24 June.
"Delhi government will now make public transport more comfortable and world-class. We will focus on integrating and modernising the transport sector and making it at par with international standards," Kejriwal said in a digital media briefing.
Apart from this, a slew of other decisions were also taken during the cabinet meeting. He also said the Delhi government has decided to extend the free ration scheme till 30 September.
"We will be working with the Indian Agriculture Research Institute for the project. These experts will train people by conducting 1,000 workshops at the ward level. We are hoping nearly 25,000 people to be benefitted through this," Kejriwal said.
Earlier on 15 June, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann launched the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International airport.
Kejriwal said it was a significant day for Punjab as the direct bus service to Delhi's IGI airport has now started, which would benefit many NRIs and their relatives.