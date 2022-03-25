Delhi govt to provide e-health card to every Delhiite by next year

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting today regarding the progress of giving health card to every citizen of Delhi and implementation of HIMS in Delhi.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting today regarding the progress of giving health card to every citizen of Delhi and implementation of HIMS in Delhi.
It was decided in the meeting that along with the implementation of HIMS in the year 2023, health card would also be given to every Delhiite.
It was decided in the meeting that along with the implementation of HIMS in the year 2023, health card would also be given to every Delhiite.
An e-health card will contain the entire medical history of the card-holder and people will be able to get treated at any hospital, which is connected to the HIMS system. One will not be required to carry medical reports and documents if they have this card.
An e-health card will contain the entire medical history of the card-holder and people will be able to get treated at any hospital, which is connected to the HIMS system. One will not be required to carry medical reports and documents if they have this card.
“The HIMS aims to revolutionise healthcare management in the state by taking it to global standards. A project of this scale and calibre has never been taken up in India. Notably, the e-Health Cards too, will be the first of their kind in the country where all medical information of the patient will be stored on the cloud," it said.
“The HIMS aims to revolutionise healthcare management in the state by taking it to global standards. A project of this scale and calibre has never been taken up in India. Notably, the e-Health Cards too, will be the first of their kind in the country where all medical information of the patient will be stored on the cloud," it said.
“This project is very crucial for transforming the healthcare facilities of Delhi. We must ensure that the whole Health Information Management System project is implemented by 2023," Kejriwal was quoted as saying in the statement.
“This project is very crucial for transforming the healthcare facilities of Delhi. We must ensure that the whole Health Information Management System project is implemented by 2023," Kejriwal was quoted as saying in the statement.
In the meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat here, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain were also present, along with senior department officials.
In the meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat here, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain were also present, along with senior department officials.
“At the same time, the government must start distributing the e-health cards at least three months before the HIMS project comes on the ground. They will be able to use the system as soon as it starts functioning. In this manner every resident will be able to benefit from it and we will be able to make our world-class facilities accessible to all," he said.
“At the same time, the government must start distributing the e-health cards at least three months before the HIMS project comes on the ground. They will be able to use the system as soon as it starts functioning. In this manner every resident will be able to benefit from it and we will be able to make our world-class facilities accessible to all," he said.