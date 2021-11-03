The Delhi government will be providing free coaching to 15,000 students belonging to marginal communities and economically weaker sections this year under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana. The scheme has been made for school children who want to become doctors, engineers, civil servants or serve any other government jobs.

"Many children are there from poor sections and want to study but their parents do not have enough money so that they can send them to coaching institutes. The scheme was made keeping these children in mind," state Social Welfare and Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said.

The Delhi government added that students belonging to scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC) and those whose parents have an annual income of up to ₹8 lakh can avail of the scheme.

Delhi government has tied up with 46 private coaching centres for running the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas scheme. The scheme covers a wide range of competitive exams including UPSC, CDS, banking exams, medical and engineering entrances.

According to the minister, around 5,000 SC/ST children were provided free coaching in 2018-19. "This time we have a target of providing coaching to 15,000 children. We have tied up with 46 institutes in Delhi, to whom we will pay fees so that children will take coaching there," he said.

