Delhi will provide free of cost covid-19 vaccination to everyone above 18 years of age, starting May 1, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday following footsteps of states that have already announced to fully fund inoculation of all adults.

As the central government’s new “liberalised and accelerated" policy will be implemented from May 1, offering Covid-19 vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age in private covid vaccination centres for a cost, several states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Sikkim, West Bengal, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have already announced that they will inoculate 18 -45 age group for free.

Kejriwal said that Delhi government has approved purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. Stating that vaccine price should not be different for the Centre and State Governments, the Delhi Chief Minister appealed to vaccine manufacturers to bring down the price to ₹ 150/dose. Different vaccine manufacturers have priced the vaccine at ₹400 and ₹600 rupees for state governments and at ₹150 for the central government.

“The rapid spread of coronavirus cases is worrying many people. The only solution in sight seems to be the vaccine and ensuring a swift administration campaign for the same," said Kejriwal.

“At a time when central and state governments are capping the rate at which medicines and other facilities should be made available to people, vaccines should also be moderately priced. It is also my appeal to the central government, if need be, please cap the rate of the vaccine and ensure it is made available at standardized rates to everyone," said Kejriwal.

The chief minister said that those who have been administered the vaccine are either not contracting the virus or contracting only mild forms of it. They can recover at home and do not have to be admitted to the hospital, even when they require hospitalization their recovery is easy and swift, he said.

The chief minister said that the disease has also begun to affect also those below 18 years of age. The government said that it is also trying to increase oxygen beds in Delhi. “The centre that has been created at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, has started functioning as of 10 AM today morning. There are 150 beds as of now, in the next 2-3 days this will be pushed to 500 beds then 2000 beds and finally 5000 beds. We are also creating a 200 ICU bed facility at the Centre," he said.

Given the reports of shortage in vaccines from various parts of the country, there may be initial hiccups when phase 3 vaccination above the age of 18 begins from Saturday. With so many states providing free vaccinations, the demand for vaccination may rise. Pharmaceutical companies said that the financial aids and government’s investment may help the drive pickup pace.

“However, two significant and recent developments will address this -- firstly, the US lifting embargo on the raw materials that are critical for the production of Covishield and secondly, the government of India’s commitment of $400 million and $210 million to the two main vaccine manufacturers, the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, which can provide the required boost to ramp up the production and regularise supply of vaccines, and meet the requirement of an additional 595 million people," said Nikkhil K Masurkar, Executive Director, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals said.

“Additionally, the newly-approved vaccine Sputnik V is set to begin supply next month, which can address any existing gap," he said. The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 14.5 crores mark. Also, the country has administered more than 31 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 PM on Monday.

Meanwhile Empowered Group-3 chaired by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant reached out to more than 1 lakh Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Monday to deliberate on coordinated strategies to navigate through the impact of recent surge in covid-19 cases. Kant sought support of CSOs and requested them to complement the efforts of the Government – at districts, Panchayats and Resident Welfare Associations to address vaccine hesitancy, dispel myths and misconception and encourage people for covid-19 vaccination.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.