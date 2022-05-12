Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi govt to provide online, offline options to opt for or out of power subsidy

Delhi govt to provide online, offline options to opt for or out of power subsidy

Delhi power subsidy: Domestic consumers who use up to 200 units a month are given a 100% subsidy.
1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Livemint

  • Delhi government has said that city people can opt for a subsidy from October 1
  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently announced that Delhiites will be provided power subsidy if they demand it

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhiites will be given both online and offline options to opt for or out of the power subsidy given by the Delhi government.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhiites will be provided power subsidy if they demand it.

The decision was taken to allow financially able consumers to opt-out of the power subsidy scheme.

CM Kejriwal took the decision after receiving suggestions from people that the money saved could be spent on building schools and hospitals, he had said.

According to the PTI news agency, the modalities for registration of consumers for subsidy are likely to be finalised by the month-end.

Besides, the senior minister of AAP is consulting with power discoms (distribution companies) to make the registration process smooth, an official said.

Since a majority of over 80% of consumers pay their electricity bill online, there will be usual platforms of discom portals and apps for registering to opt-in or out of the subsidy scheme, a power department official said.

However, those not using the online mode will be free to do so by filling up forms and submitting them at discom offices.

Delhi government has said that city people can opt for a subsidy from October 1.

There are 58.18 lakh power consumers in Delhi out of which 47.11 lakh are benefited from the subsidy scheme.

Domestic consumers who use up to 200 units a month are given a 100% subsidy. Those consumers whose monthly consumption is 201-400 units get subsidies up to 800.

