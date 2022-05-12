Delhi govt to provide online, offline options to opt for or out of power subsidy

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CM Kejriwal took the decision after receiving suggestions from people that the money saved could be spent on building schools and hospitals, he had said.
According to the PTI news agency, the modalities for registration of consumers for subsidy are likely to be finalised by the month-end.
Besides, the senior minister of AAP is consulting with power discoms (distribution companies) to make the registration process smooth, an official said.
Since a majority of over 80% of consumers pay their electricity bill online, there will be usual platforms of discom portals and apps for registering to opt-in or out of the subsidy scheme, a power department official said.
However, those not using the online mode will be free to do so by filling up forms and submitting them at discom offices.