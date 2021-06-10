Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the Delhi government is increasing its oxygen storage capacity so that there is no crisis of the life-saving gas if there is a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said on Thursday, three oxygen storage plants with a total capacity of 171 MT have been installed so far in the city to prepare for a possible third wave of COVID-19.

He also said, a 57 metric tonne (MT) cryogenic tank is being set up for storage along with an oxygen generation plant of 2.5 tonne per day capacity at Siraspur.

The national capital faced an acute shortage of oxygen during the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in April and May. Many COVID patients died during this period due shortage of oxygen.

Later, the CM took to Twitter to say, "We have already installed 3 oxygen storage plants till now of 57 MT each, total capacity 171 MT. Work done on war footing. Grateful to all those who made it happen."

Delhi government aiming to create oxygen storage capacity of 420 tonnes

Last week the chief minister had mentioned that the Delhi government is buying 25 oxygen tankers and putting up 64 oxygen plants in the next few weeks to ensure the city does not face another oxygen crisis as it did during the second wave.

He has also mentioned that the city government is aiming to create an oxygen storage capacity of 420 tonnes to meet any future needs. Also, the government is in talks with the IGL for setting up of a 150-tonne oxygen production plant.

Delhi COVID update

The national capital recorded 337 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.46%, and 36 fatalities, according to the health bulletin released on Wednesday. The number of new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate saw a slight increase from Tuesday's figures.

Thirty-six people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,704, the latest bulletin said. The case fatality rate is 1.73 per cent, according to the bulletin.

