Delhi govt to redesign roads to make them more ‘European’-looking

Next, footpaths will be redesigned and reconstructed as per a standard height for the convenience of the physically handicapped. The roads will also have separate spaces for tree plantation and parking of e-vehicles and autos, and a cycle lane. The slope of the roads, as well as the drains, will be redesigned to tackle the problem of waterlogging. Rainwater harvesting structures will be built inside the drainage systems, it said. Different types of designs will be displayed on the walls by the road, it added.