Delhi govt to release plan to set up 200 EV public charging stations

Given these premises have high capacity commercial connections, it was discussed that setting up of a large number of slow-charging points at these facilities would be inexpensive and a quick way of setting up thousands of additional charging points in the city and reducing range anxiety. Dialogue and Development Commission and Delhi Transco Ltd. were entrusted with the role of working out a special scheme on the lines of the RESCO model under the rooftop solar scheme to empanel energy operators at the city level who could then be engaged by the owners of these premises to invest, install and maintain charging points for public use within these facilities, according to the release.