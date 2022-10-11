Home / News / India / Delhi govt to replace 40-yr-old water pipeline to provide clean Ganga water
Delhi govt to replace 40-yr-old water pipeline to provide clean Ganga water
1 min read.04:33 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
With the new filter house having advanced technology, the Nangloi WTP will be able to treat 10-15 per cent more water during the peak summer season and meet the increased demand.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 10 October said the 40-year-old water pipeline of the Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant will be replaced, a move which will help provide clean Ganga water to residents of east Delhi.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 10 October said the 40-year-old water pipeline of the Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant will be replaced, a move which will help provide clean Ganga water to residents of east Delhi.
The move will also help in ensuring round-the-clock water supply to the region, he added.
The move will also help in ensuring round-the-clock water supply to the region, he added.
"The Delhi government has decided to replace the 40-year-old water pipeline of Bhagirathi Plant. With the replacement of this 20-km-long pipeline, as many as 130 MGD of clean Ganga water will be supplied to lakhs of people in east Delhi. It will prove to be a milestone towards providing 24x7 water to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The Delhi government has decided to replace the 40-year-old water pipeline of Bhagirathi Plant. With the replacement of this 20-km-long pipeline, as many as 130 MGD of clean Ganga water will be supplied to lakhs of people in east Delhi. It will prove to be a milestone towards providing 24x7 water to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
To improve the water supply across the city and also to clean River Yamuna, the Delhi government has been taking various decisions
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To improve the water supply across the city and also to clean River Yamuna, the Delhi government has been taking various decisions
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier this month had approved the construction of a new filter house at the Nangloi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at a cost of ₹59.7 crore to ensure round-the-clock water supply to the national capital.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier this month had approved the construction of a new filter house at the Nangloi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at a cost of ₹59.7 crore to ensure round-the-clock water supply to the national capital.
With the new filter house having advanced technology, the Nangloi WTP will be able to treat 10-15 per cent more water during the peak summer season and meet the increased demand.
With the new filter house having advanced technology, the Nangloi WTP will be able to treat 10-15 per cent more water during the peak summer season and meet the increased demand.
Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal said 85 million gallons of sewage from Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned before it flows into the Najafgarh drain. According to him, it is expected to reduce the pollution load in the River Yamuna by 30 per cent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal said 85 million gallons of sewage from Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned before it flows into the Najafgarh drain. According to him, it is expected to reduce the pollution load in the River Yamuna by 30 per cent.