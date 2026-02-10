Delhi govt to replace Ladli scheme with ‘Lakhpati Bitiya Yojna' - What's promised to girls?

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday, February 10, that the government will end the Ladli scheme in March and replace it with the ‘Delhi Lakhpati Bitya Yojana’. The launch of the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana is scheduled for April 2026 as the Ladli scheme closes on March 31. The Delhi Ladli scheme was launched by the Department of Women and Child Development in 2008.

Addressing a press conference, Rekha Gupta said, “We will close the Ladli scheme by 31st March and open a new scheme which will be named Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana.” The financial cost of implementing the upgraded scheme will be around ₹160 crore.

What is promised under Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana? Under the new Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, the Delhi government will provide benefits to only two daughters of a family that lives in the national capital. "Over time, the amount will be increased to ₹20,000," Rekha Gupta said.

Under the new scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of up to ₹56,000 per beneficiary, deposited in phased instalments linked to education and age-related milestones, beginning from birth and continuing through graduation or diploma-level studies, the chief minister said.

“We will provide benefits to two daughters of every family which resides in Delhi. In this, the amount will be increased by ₹20,000. The earlier amount of ₹36,000 has been increased to ₹56,000 by us. Upon graduation, you will get this maturity amount, which will be minimum ₹1 lakh,” Rekha Gupta said.

She said the accumulated amount, invested via a structured financial instrument, will appreciate over time and be disbursed into the beneficiary's Aadhaar-linked bank account upon maturity, PTI reported.

The Delhi chief minister added that the focus of the government is to include all girls who fall into this category, but warning that no money will be disbursed if the girls are married by their parents before the age of 18 years.

“Our effort will be to include all daughters of Delhi who come under this category and fulfil these conditions. We will impose some conditions...If the parents get her married before 18 years of age, then she will not get the benefit of this scheme,” Rekha Gupta said.