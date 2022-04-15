This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / Delhi govt to set up committee to consider auto, taxi fare revision
Delhi govt to set up committee to consider auto, taxi fare revision
2 min read.15 Apr 2022Agencies
The members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations on Thursday warned that they will go on a strike from April 18 to press for their demand of subsidy on gas prices
Ahead of the strike called by auto and taxi unions next week to demand subsidy on CNG, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot today announced formation of a committee to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner.
“Due to the rising fuel prices, auto/taxi unions have been demanding revision of fares. A committee shall soon be constituted by transport Dept for this purpose, which shall furnish its recommendations in a time bound manner," the minister said in a tweet.
After a fresh hike of ₹2.5 in CNG prices, the members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations on Thursday warned authorities that they will go on a strike from April 18 to press for their demand of subsidy on gas prices. The price of CNG is currently ₹71.61 per kg in Delhi.
This is the third price hike this month and the 11th since March 7, following a sharp jump in international prices. In total, the CNG price has risen by ₹15.6 per kg in less than six weeks. This includes a ₹7.50 per kg hike in this month alone.
City gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies world over recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown.
On April 11, auto, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat, demanding subsidy on CNG prices.
Bus operators too have announced to join the strike by auto and taxi unions in the city.
"We are also hit by the impact of Covid in the past two years and now the shooting CNG prices. Our members will also join the strike on April 18 and the private buses will not ply on that day," said Shyamlal Gola, general secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch.
