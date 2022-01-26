Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi govt to set up115-foot national flags at 75 spots in city

Delhi govt to set up115-foot national flags at 75 spots in city

Delhi government will hoist 115-foot national flags at 75 locations across the city on January 27
2 min read . 11:13 AM IST Livemint

  • The installation of the high-mast national flags is being done by the PWD under the Delhi government's 'Deshbhakti Budget'
  • Till August 15, 2021, the PWD has installed high-mast national flags at five locations in the city, including East Kidwai Nagar, Rani Bagh, East Vinod Nagar, Kalkaji, and Dwarka

Delhi government will hoist 115-foot national flags at 75 locations across the city on January 27 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

The installation of the high-mast national flags is being done by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Delhi government's “Deshbhakti Budget" to celebrate India's 75th year of independence.

A PWD official said the project entails the installation of high-mast tricolours at 500 locations across Delhi of which 75 will be hoisted a day after Republic Day and the remaining by March 31.

“To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the independence, the Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has decided to hoist 115-ft high tricolours at Delhi's 75 locations. This step will instil the feeling of patriotism among crores of people of the country," Delhi minister Satyendra Jain said in a tweet in Hindi.

He attached a video along with the tweet in which the process of installing the flags and their importance is shown.

The tricolours will be erected in a way that they are visible at every 2-3 km. The flags will be set up on lines of the 200 ft-high national flag installed at Central Park in Connaught Place.

In March last year, the Delhi government had announced its annual budget -- themed on patriotism and named “Deshbhakti budget" -- under which 45 crore was set aside to install high-mast tricolours at 500 locations across the national capital.

Later in September last year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government increased the budget and approved an amount of 104.37 crore for the project.

Till August 15, 2021, the PWD has installed high-mast national flags at five locations in the city, including East Kidwai Nagar, Rani Bagh, East Vinod Nagar, Kalkaji, and Dwarka.

East Kidwai Nagar falls in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency which is New Delhi. East Vinod Nagar is in Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's constituency Patparganj and Rani Bagh falls in PWD Minister Satyendar Jain's constituency Shakurbasti.

