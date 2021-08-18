The Delhi government will identify single-use plastic littering hotspots and the entry points of such items into water bodies and drains by 31st October, 2021, news agency PTI reported citing a draft action plan for the elimination of the environmentally hazardous products.

All single-use plastic items and manufacturing facilities in the capital will also be shut down by June 30, 2022. According to the report, urban local bodies and the environment and urban development departments will provide incentives for penetration of alternatives in the market and form a scheme for promotion of recycling technologies and recycled products.

On 13th August, the Union Ministry of Environment notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, prohibiting identified single use plastic items by 2022.

The ministry said the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of following single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with effect from the 1st July, 2022.

The identified single-use plastic items include earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, and stirrers.

As per the Delhi government's draft plan for elimination of single-use plastic, urban local bodies (ULBs) will identify littering hotspots and develop a strategy for their collection and management by 31st October.

The government departments will develop a strategy for targeted campaigns at littering hotspots such as tourist spots, places of religious and cultural importance, weekly markets, and urban sprawls.

The ULBs, Delhi Jal Board and Irrigation and Flood Control Department will also identify "ingress points of littered SUP items in surface water bodies and drains" and devise a prevention strategy by October-end, according to PTI.

The city's draft plan said that a phase-wise plan will be prepared for cleaning water bodies and drains of floating plastic items and their management.

The government will also document the quantity of plastic waste at legacy waste sites such as Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla landfill sites, and manage it.

A state-level task force has been formed for elimination of SUP and effective implementation of Plastic Waste Management Amended Rules, 2021.

By September 30, the state government will identify a nodal department for coordinating the implementation of plastic waste management rules.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the urban development department will develop a database of producers, importers, brand owners, recyclers and plastic waste processors implementing the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) by December 31, the news agency reported.

