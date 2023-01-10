Delhi: Govt to soon launch premium intercity bus services

Delhi: Govt to soon launch premium intercity bus services2 min read . 08:23 PM IST
The transport facilities in the national capital will soon get a fresh boost as the government of the Union Territory has decided to run premium intercity buses for people traveling between Delhi, the NCR region, and the neighboring states of Delhi.
The statement from the government added that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) gave in-principal approval to run premium buses within Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and intercity operations.
The transport corporation has already approved the running of battery or CNG-operated premium buses on routes of the National Capital Region (NCR) within 200 km and is also mulling over introducing high-quality premium buses on longer routes.
"All the buses will be equipped with CCTVs, GPS, panic buttons, and other features providing convenient and safer travel for long-distance commuters," transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.
To promote the use of electric vehicles, the government has also announced the provision of free charging facilities at its depots for its employees owning electric two-wheelers.
The employees can also avail of a loan from a financial institution empaneled by Delhi Financial Corporation (DFC) for buying electric two-wheelers. The government of the Union Territory manages all such financial loans through Delhi EV Policy, 2020.
Currently, the government is providing an incentive of ₹5,000 per kWh of battery capacity. The maximum incentive one can avail of under the scheme is ₹30,000.
Around 45% of the DTC staff use two-wheelers to come to the office, the transport department said, mentioning its total workforce at nearly 38,000.
“As range (mileage after full charge) anxiety has been one of the major challenges for an individual while buying an electric vehicle, free charging facilities at the offices and DTC bus depots will give confidence to employees using electric vehicles," the statement from the transport corporation added.
(With inputs from PTI)
