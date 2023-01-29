In an effort to bring down the pollution level in the national capital, the Delhi government is coming out with a new initiative--electric scooter services.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will introduce 1,500 e-scooters at 250 locations in the next one year for the last mile connectivity in the city.

The pilot project will be kicked off in Dwarka.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Delhi government has taken several initiatives, especially, in reshaping the public transport system of the city. For instance, the introduction of electric buses, e-rickshaws, a ban on old petrol and disel vehicles, etc.

Addressing a press conference after the announcement of this new service, the ruling AAP party said that the government has procured buses at a large scale and even the metro system is very good.

However, last-mile connectivity remained a big obstacle for them.

"We have found a solution towards this finally. We are going to start a pilot project in the Dwarka sub-city by deploying e-scooters in the self-driving system," the ruling party said in a statement.

Further, Delhi CM said that they have chosen Dwarka for the pilot project.

"The area of Dwarka in itself contains about 10 metro stations and dozens of bus stops. We have identified 250 locations to deploy 1,500 e-scooters," Arvind Kejriwal said.

About Delhi's e-Scooter scheme: Key Takeaways