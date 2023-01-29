Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Delhi govt to start e-scooter service soon. Here are 12 key takeaways

Delhi govt to start e-scooter service soon. Here are 12 key takeaways

2 min read . 07:47 AM ISTLivemint
Delhi govt to introduce electric scooter services to enhance last-mile connectivity.

  • Delhi: An e-Scooter can be hired using the integrated card that works in buses and metros

In an effort to bring down the pollution level in the national capital, the Delhi government is coming out with a new initiative--electric scooter services.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will introduce 1,500 e-scooters at 250 locations in the next one year for the last mile connectivity in the city.

The pilot project will be kicked off in Dwarka.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Delhi government has taken several initiatives, especially, in reshaping the public transport system of the city. For instance, the introduction of electric buses, e-rickshaws, a ban on old petrol and disel vehicles, etc.

Addressing a press conference after the announcement of this new service, the ruling AAP party said that the government has procured buses at a large scale and even the metro system is very good.

However, last-mile connectivity remained a big obstacle for them.

"We have found a solution towards this finally. We are going to start a pilot project in the Dwarka sub-city by deploying e-scooters in the self-driving system," the ruling party said in a statement.

Further, Delhi CM said that they have chosen Dwarka for the pilot project.

"The area of Dwarka in itself contains about 10 metro stations and dozens of bus stops. We have identified 250 locations to deploy 1,500 e-scooters," Arvind Kejriwal said.

About Delhi's e-Scooter scheme: Key Takeaways

  • An e-Scooter can be hired at Dwarka region in Delhi using the integrated card that works in buses and metros.
  • The e-scooter will consist of a QR code, Bluetooth, provision of a helmet under the seat, ergonomic design, GPS with GPRS, tubeless tyres with hydraulic suspension, and a battery management system (BMS).
  • You can take it and drive around in the area and drop it anywhere on the 250 locations.
  • All the scooters will contain swappable batteries.
  • The driving range of the scooter will be at least 60 km/charge, and the maximum speed will be 60 kmph.
  • From the day of the tender agreement, the first 500 scooters will be deployed at 100 locations.
  • Another 500 at another 100 locations in the next four months and then another 500 with another 50 locations by the end of the year.
  • The contract will be awarded for seven years.
  • The bidding parameter would be the company charging the lowest amount of fare from the consumer.
  • The load capacity for one e-Scooter is 150 kg.
  • Its motor power will be at least 1,000 watt with a brushless direct current (BLDC) motor, and will take 3 to 4 hours to charge.
  • Delhi government will arrange feasible areas for setting up 10 charging and maintenance hubs having an area of 100 square metres.

