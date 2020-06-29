Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi govt to start plasma bank for covid treatment: CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefs the media on COVID19 situation, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi govt to start plasma bank for covid treatment: CM Kejriwal

1 min read . 12:48 PM IST Staff Writer

This 'Plasma Bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi govt has decided to start plasma bank to treat the patients of coronavirus. The Plasma Bank will be made operational in two days, Arvind Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi govt has decided to start plasma bank to treat the patients of coronavirus. The Plasma Bank will be made operational in two days, Arvind Kejriwal said.

"This 'Plasma Bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. Anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor," Delhi CM said.

"This 'Plasma Bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. Anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor," Delhi CM said.

The chief minister said that a helpline will be set up by the government for queries related to donation of plasma.

Kejriwal said that his government has so far conducted clinical trial of plasma therapy on 29 COVID-19 patients and the result was "encouraging".

The chief minister also announced that a sum of one crore will be given to the family of LNJP Dr Aseem Gupta, who died due to COVID-19.

The 52-year-old doctor served in the front line of the war against the pandemic at the government facility, and died of novel coronavirus infection in an ICU of a private hospital on Sunday.

