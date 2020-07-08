Delhi govt to take 'Survive, Revive, Thrive' approach for economic recovery

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government committee formed to look into economic revival decided that the immediate focus of the government will be on ensuring survival of businesses and industry sectors by revisiting licensing norms, simplifying covid-19 related regulations and taking measures to revive demand. In the medium term, the committee will focus on revival of business environment by accelerating the pending reforms related to ease of doing business in Delhi.

The decisions were taken in the first meeting of the committee which decided to take a ‘Survive, Revive, Thrive’ approach to revive entrepreneurship, medium and small enterprises. The extended lockdown and lack of demand thereof has had a negative impact on businesses.

“By opening up early and putting a robust healthcare strategy in place, Delhi government has set the right ground conditions for economic recovery in Delhi. The effect of that is being seen in terms of declining positivity rate, new cases and hospital bed occupancy in Delhi. At a time when many Indian cities are still oscillating between locking down and unlocking, Delhi’s firm focus on economic revival shows the tremendous progress we have made so far. By working together with industry stakeholders, Delhi government is keen to come out stronger from the economic shock caused by covid-19," Jasmine Shah, chairman of the committee and vice-chairperson of the Delhi Development Council, said after the meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government was pitching for easing of restrictions to ensure economic activity.

In the immediate short term, over the next 3-6 months, the government will focus on ensuring survival of businesses and various industry sectors by revisiting licensing norms, simplifying covid-19 related regulations and taking measures to revive demand.

In the medium term, which will be over the next 3 years, the committee decided to focus on revival of business environment by accelerating the pending reforms related to ease of doing business in Delhi.

“Key pending reforms needed to be taken up now that would further improve the ease of doing business in Delhi and ensure a full economic revival from the impact of Covid-19, especially for MSMEs," a statement issued by the government said.

“In the long term, providing a thriving business environment at par with global cities was a vision that committee agreed to work towards. Identifying and consolidating on sunrise sectors such as tourism, hospitality, entertainment and knowledge based industries and providing a thriving atmosphere for startups were some of the measures discussed at the meeting," the statement added.

