Delhi govt to take 'Survive, Revive, Thrive' approach for economic recovery

“By opening up early and putting a robust healthcare strategy in place, Delhi government has set the right ground conditions for economic recovery in Delhi. The effect of that is being seen in terms of declining positivity rate, new cases and hospital bed occupancy in Delhi. At a time when many Indian cities are still oscillating between locking down and unlocking, Delhi’s firm focus on economic revival shows the tremendous progress we have made so far. By working together with industry stakeholders, Delhi government is keen to come out stronger from the economic shock caused by covid-19," Jasmine Shah, chairman of the committee and vice-chairperson of the Delhi Development Council, said after the meeting.