Delhi govt to upgrade these 15 roads this year

Delhi roads: The 15 identified roads include Hansraj Sethi Marg, Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Kanshi Ram Takkar Marg, Hansraj Gupta Marg, BRT to Hansraj Gupta Marg, Asian Games Village Road, August Kranti Marg, and Bipin Chandra, among others
Delhi government has said that the public work department will carry out work on 15 stretches across south Delhi in the coming months. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the city government has approved road strengthening projects, estimated to cost ₹23.24 crore.
The minister said that 18.19 km stretches will be repaired and strengthened in the coming month. The 15 identified roads include Hansraj Sethi Marg, Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Kanshi Ram Takkar Marg, Hansraj Gupta Marg, BRT to Hansraj Gupta Marg, Asian Games Village Road, August Kranti Marg, and Bipin Chandra, among others.
Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said the department was working in a phased manner and these projects will ensure that lakhs of commuters benefit in terms of saving on fuel costs and travel time.
The Delhi government will implement a weekly action plan under which city roads will be repaired by the MCD, PWD, and other civic agencies every week to make them neat and clean.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently said that every Saturday, every agency in each of its zones, will ensure that every road is repaired and spotlessly clean. In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Delhi government's weekly action plan to make city roads excellent. Every Saturday, every agency (PWD, MCD) will work towards making each road under their jurisdiction excellent."
The repair and maintenance campaign will take care of potholes, damaged blacktops footpaths and central verge, green cover, paint, streetlights, road reflectors as well as upkeep of public utilities like toilets and water ATMs, the statement read.
Regular and continued upkeep and cleanliness of these roads by removal of garbage, C&D (construction and demolition) waste, and silt from drains shall be done while involving the Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) and RWAs.
According to an official notification, roads in the city need the attention of agencies concerned such as the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC).
