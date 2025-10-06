Delhi govt to urge Supreme Court to allow green firecrackers for Diwali: Rekha Gupta

Delhi government will urge the Supreme Court to permit the use of green firecrackers for Diwali in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

In an official statement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said: "We will urge the Supreme Court to permit the use of green firecrackers for Diwali."

The Delhi government will formally submit its position in writing to the Supreme Court. The government is seeking permission for the use of certified green firecrackers, provided the public fully participates and adheres to the relevant government regulations, the statement said.

Diwali is the most significant religious festival in Indian culture. Taking into account the sentiments of millions of Delhi residents, “our government has appealed to the Supreme Court to allow green firecrackers to be set off in Delhi during the festive period”, said the chief minister.

The government “reiterates its commitment to effectively curbing pollution and protecting the environment, and assures the honourable Supreme Court of its complete cooperation in implementing any directives issued regarding this matter.”

The statement further said that these green firecrackers must be manufactured by authorised organisations and certified by the competent and relevant departments.

Supreme Court Permits Manufacture of Green Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR The Supreme Court recently issued a directive permitting the manufacture of green firecrackers within the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). This permission is, however, conditional: the finished products must not be sold within the NCR itself.

A bench comprising the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, alongside Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, granted this authorisation to certified green firecracker manufacturers. To qualify, these manufacturers must hold valid permits from both the NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) and the PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation).

"In the meantime, we permit the manufacturers who are having the certification of green crackers as certified by the NEERI as well as PESO to manufacture. However, this will be subject to an undertaking by the manufacturers to this court that until further orders passed by this court, they would not sell any of their crackers in the prohibited areas," the apex court said and posted the matter for hearing on October 8.

