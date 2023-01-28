The plan to beautify the national capital is ready for implementation as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday shared several details about the plan. The Chief Minister said that mechanical sweeping will be used and footpaths will also be cleaned very regularly.

"We are set to hire 100 mechanized road sweepers. Roads under PWD (Public Welfare Department) - stretching across 1,400 km - will be repaired. Footpaths will be cleaned thrice a week," Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister added that 250 machines will help in cleaning non-PWD roads.

The Delhi government is planning tree plantation on large scale. Kejriwal said that around 10,000 liters of water will be required, sourced from the Sewage Treatment Plant of Delhi Jal Board. The government will ensure strict monitoring of the plan and a dashboard will also be created to keep a track of the developments.

During the first year, the cost of the project is projected at around Rs. 4,500 crores, and recurring expenses are also expected in the subsequent years.

"All these plans would function only when there is strict monitoring, which will be done with vigilance cameras. The entire system would be on the dashboard to ensure proper tracking," the Chief Minister said.

Delhi government is also working on improving last-mile connectivity in the city and with that objective will introduce a pilot project in Dwarka where 1500 e-scooters will be available across 250 locations. "People can use integrated tickets. You can use the same ticket to travel on buses, e-scooters, and the metro. You can pick up any of these self-driven e-scooters from these 250 locations. The speed is 60 km per hour," Chief Minster elaborated on the project.

Once the tender is released, 500 e-scooters will be available at 100 locations and if successful, the project will be replicated for the whole capital city, Kejriwal added.