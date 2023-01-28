Delhi govt to use mechanical road sweepers for beautification, e-scooters for last-mile connectivity2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 07:02 PM IST
- During the first year, the cost of the project is projected at around ₹4,500 crores, and recurring expenses are also expected in the subsequent years
The plan to beautify the national capital is ready for implementation as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday shared several details about the plan. The Chief Minister said that mechanical sweeping will be used and footpaths will also be cleaned very regularly.
