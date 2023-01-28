Delhi government is also working on improving last-mile connectivity in the city and with that objective will introduce a pilot project in Dwarka where 1500 e-scooters will be available across 250 locations. "People can use integrated tickets. You can use the same ticket to travel on buses, e-scooters, and the metro. You can pick up any of these self-driven e-scooters from these 250 locations. The speed is 60 km per hour," Chief Minster elaborated on the project.