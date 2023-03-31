Delhi govt vigilant on COVID-19 situation, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi govt vigilant on COVID-19 situation, says CM Kejriwal1 min read . 01:58 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured that there is currently no reason to be alarmed.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday that the Delhi government is monitoring the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in the city and is ready to handle any situation that may arise.
Only three deaths have been reported over the last four-five days. In all three patients, co-morbidities were "very severe" and it has been assessed that the fatality was due to co-morbidities and perhaps Covid was "incidental", but one can't say that, he said.
After presiding over a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured that there is currently no reason to be alarmed.
"The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation and it is prepared to face any eventuality", he said.
He added that the Delhi government is taking all necessary actions to address the situation and prevent the spread of the virus.
According to data shared by the Health Department, Delhi reported 295 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with a positivity rate of 12.48%.
The previous day, the city recorded 300 cases, marking the first time since August 31 that daily cases had surpassed this number.
The positivity rate on Wednesday had risen to 13.89%. In addition, two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.
