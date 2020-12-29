OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi govt to provide dry ration kits to students of its schools for six months
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Delhi govt to provide dry ration kits to students of its schools for six months

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 02:45 PM IST PTI

The move comes in view of continued closure of schools since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, says CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide students of its schools dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for six months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

The move comes in view of continued closure of schools since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When schools were closed, we decided to send the money for mid-day meals to parents' account, but now, it has been decided that we will give dry rations for six months," Kejriwal said at a dry ration distribution event at a government school in Mandawali area.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, the Delhi government has announced that schools will not reopen in the national capital till a vaccine for the coronavirus is available.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

