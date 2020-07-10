Delhi govt will work with neighbouring states to deal with air pollution problem

"The Centre has set a target of planting 15 lakh saplings in Delhi. We will plant more than double of that," the environment minister said. Various departments of the Delhi government will plant nearly 18,000 saplings. The Delhi Development Authority will plant around nine lakh saplings and all the MCDs and NDMC will plant around 2.5 lakh saplings. As many as 29.37 lakh saplings were planted in Delhi in 2019 against the target of 24.18 lakh.