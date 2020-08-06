Delhi govt writes to LG to reconsider opening hotels, gyms and weekly markets

As India enters the third phase of unlock, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on Thursday sent a fresh proposal to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal to allow hotels, gymnasium, and weekly markets to reopen.

This comes a week after the LG rejected the government’s proposal to allow opening of hotels, gyms and weekly markets under unlock-3. The Delhi government is keen for opening these key services sector to revive the economy and increase jobs to people. According to the guidelines issued by the central home ministry hotels, gyms, yoga centres and weekly markets were allowed to open.

In a fresh proposal, revenue minister Kailash Gehlot said Gehlot said, "Hon'ble Lt. Governor is aware that situation in Delhi is fast improving and economic activities need to be opened up so that those people who have been suffering for the last four months due to imposition of lockdown, can resume their jobs and business, albeit with restrictions."

The fresh proposal comes as the cases in Delhi have been seeing a decline. Hotels contribute to 8% of State's GDP and employment. Weekly bazaars provide employment to 5 lakh poor families. Officials say the two sectors will contribute to the revival of the economy.

Gehlot said that hotels and weekly bazaars have been opened up in the entire country including states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, which are facing sudden surge in covid-19 cases, have also kept hotels and weekly bazaars open.

“Hotels and weekly bazaars are open in the entire country except Delhi. On one hand, Central Government has issued guidelines allowing opening up weekly markets and hotels. On the other hand, Central Government is not permitting them to open in Delhi. Such contradictory conduct of Central Government is not comprehensible. Whereas, Central Government has allowed hotels & weekly bazars to open in all those states where COVID situation is much worse than Delhi, strangely, it is not being allowed to open in Delhi," he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via