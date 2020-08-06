Delhi govt writes to LG to reconsider opening hotels, gyms and weekly markets

“Hotels and weekly bazaars are open in the entire country except Delhi. On one hand, Central Government has issued guidelines allowing opening up weekly markets and hotels. On the other hand, Central Government is not permitting them to open in Delhi. Such contradictory conduct of Central Government is not comprehensible. Whereas, Central Government has allowed hotels & weekly bazars to open in all those states where COVID situation is much worse than Delhi, strangely, it is not being allowed to open in Delhi," he said.