Delhi: GRAP stage III invoked, non-essential construction work banned. Read here

Amid chilling cold and deteriorating levels of air pollution in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has re-invoked the Stage-III measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The measures include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work and the closure of stone crushes and mining activities in the Delhi-NCR region.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi almost touched the ‘severe category’ and was recorded at 400 on Friday.
In the review meeting, the sub-committee on GRAP noted that the air quality of Delhi is likely to worsen in the upcoming days due to unfavorable weather conditions. The sub-committee expects the air quality index to reach the severe category and has invoked the Stage III guidelines in three days advance.
The CAQM lifted the restrictions under Stage III on Wednesday after witnessing an improvement in air quality over several days.
"The forecast by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology does not suggest that the AQI would slip into the “severe" category in the coming days," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in an order.
"It is therefore, felt that it is advisable to relax the stringent restrictions and roll back Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in the entire national capital region (NCR)," the order added.
The drop in air quality came as biting cold gripped major parts of Delhi and other north Indian states. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 1.8 degrees Celsius while in Rajasthan, the Bikaner district touched 0 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature of Delhi is lower than many hill stations like Dehradun, Shimla, Dharamshala, etc. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperatures in these areas were- Dalhousie (8.7 degrees Celsius), Dharamsala (5.4 degrees), Shimla (6.2 degrees), Dehradun (4.4 degrees), Mussoorie (6.4 degrees) and Nainital (6.5 degrees).
