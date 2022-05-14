Delhi: Guest teachers demand continuation of work during summer vacation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The guest teachers who work in Delhi government schools are paid on a per day basis.
According to reports from the guest teachers’ association, there are over 22,000 guest teachers in the capital.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Citing financial troubles, guest teachers in Delhi have demanded that their employment continue over the annual summer vacation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Citing financial troubles, guest teachers in Delhi have demanded that their employment continue over the annual summer vacation.
Usually, the employment of guest teachers is terminated during the vacation period.
Usually, the employment of guest teachers is terminated during the vacation period.
The guest teachers who work in Delhi government schools are paid on a per day basis. According to reports from the guest teachers’ association, there are over 22,000 guest teachers in the capital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The guest teachers who work in Delhi government schools are paid on a per day basis. According to reports from the guest teachers’ association, there are over 22,000 guest teachers in the capital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The general secretary of All India Guest Teachers’ Association has said that the absence of regular employment during the vacation period becomes a financial burden for their families.
The general secretary of All India Guest Teachers’ Association has said that the absence of regular employment during the vacation period becomes a financial burden for their families.
“It is not correct to leave guest teachers unemployed for two months every year. Most of their families are dependent on the income from the teaching job. The pay of guest teachers has not been increased for five years. Additionally, the entire country is struggling because of inflation. Many guest teachers have loans and EMIs to pay off, so it is not correct to leave them unemployed for two months," said Rana.
“It is not correct to leave guest teachers unemployed for two months every year. Most of their families are dependent on the income from the teaching job. The pay of guest teachers has not been increased for five years. Additionally, the entire country is struggling because of inflation. Many guest teachers have loans and EMIs to pay off, so it is not correct to leave them unemployed for two months," said Rana.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government officials have said that the heads of an institution are authorised to engage a guest teacher in various administrative and other kind of work over the summer vacation. These include works related to examinations and admissions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the Delhi government officials have said that the heads of an institution are authorised to engage a guest teacher in various administrative and other kind of work over the summer vacation. These include works related to examinations and admissions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
School heads have also been permitted to engage guest teachers for conducting ongoing summer camps in schools under Mission Buniyaad.
School heads have also been permitted to engage guest teachers for conducting ongoing summer camps in schools under Mission Buniyaad.
Guest teachers engaged during the vacations will be paid as per norms, the DoE said in a circular issued on Tuesday. However, schools can use the services of teachers only with the prior approval of deputy director of education of concerned districts.
Guest teachers engaged during the vacations will be paid as per norms, the DoE said in a circular issued on Tuesday. However, schools can use the services of teachers only with the prior approval of deputy director of education of concerned districts.