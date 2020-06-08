The Delhi government decided to open the capital's borders with the neighbouring — Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad — after a week. However, the commuters coming from Noida and Ghaziabad will face some restrictions.

In a bid to contain coronavirus cases in Uttra Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration imposed restrictions on Delhi-Noida border. Only essential service providers will be allowed to enter Delhi from Noida. Delhi-Noida border will remain shut.

Ghaziabad district administration also announced to keep its border with Delhi. So, vehicular movement from Ghaziabad to Delhi will be restricted. “There are no directions issued by the district magistrate for opening of Ghaziabad’s border with Delhi. The previous directions will continue to be in force," said Manish Mishra, Superintendent of Police (city).

Delhi-Gurugram border is now open for daily commuters and travellers from Monday. No e-pass will be required for those who are coming from Gurugram to Delhi.

The Union home ministry earlier allowed inter-state movement of people without any permit or a special pass but said states can regulate movement "based on reasons of public health" and assessment of the situation.

On June 1, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced to shut the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Noida for a week. Kejriwal's worry was that COVID-19 patients from outside Delhi would overwhelm the capital's health infrastructure.

Earlier, Haryana government also decided to shut the border with national capital, citing the high number of coronavirus cases in Delhi. The state health minister Anil Vij said cases reported in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar districts that are located in the National Capital Region had been spiking despite certain restrictions.

Delhi saw an explosion of coronavirus cases in last one week. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 28,936. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana also registered a high jump in COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. While Uttar Pradesh confirmed 10,536 coronavirus cases, Haryana's COVID-19 tally stood at 4,448. India's COVID-19 count crossed 2.50 lakh, according to ministry of health and family welfare.

