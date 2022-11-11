Delhi, Gurugram air quality ' hazardous'; authorities to review situation today

On Friday morning, IQAir stated the air quality of Delhi to be in the ‘hazardous’ category with AQI (Air Quality Index) at 422. This was a result of high composition of PM10 and PM2.5 particles in the air complemented by low wind speed.
On Thursday, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category for the second consecutive day on and with predictions of improvement in the coming days in view of a likely increase in the wind speed.
The AQI in Gurugram was even higheer than Delhi reflecting 446. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
As per IQAor data, AQI in Noida was comparatively better than Delhi and Gurugram standing at 285.
With the air pollution levels in the national capital coming down to the "poor" category from "very poor", the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had said that it will review the situation on Friday.
The Centre's air quality panel may take a call on revoking the curbs in place in Delhi-NCR under the third stage (severe) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an official said on the condition of anonymity.
The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 295 on Thursday. It was 260 on Wednesday, 372 on Tuesday, 354 on Monday, 339 on Sunday and 381 on Saturday.
