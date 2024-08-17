‘You deserve death’: Gurugram Ambience Mall evacuated after it receives bomb threat mail

The Ambience Mall in Gurugram and the DLF mall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida reportedly received bomb threat mails on Saturday. The Ambience Mall in Gurugram was immediately evacuated, and bomb squad, fire brigade teams were rushed to spot. Ambience Mall management received a bomb threat email at 9.27 am, police said.

Bomb and dog squad teams have been rushed to Ambience Mall and a search operation is underway.

The email, which was sent from hiddenbones101@gmail.com, stated, read, “I planted bombs in the building. Every person inside the building will be killed, none of you will escape. You deserve death. I planted the bombs in the building because I hate my life. The people behind this attack are Paige and Nora,” reported PTI.

"The district administration received a bomb threat to all the malls in Gurugram via email at around 10 am. After receiving the email, the district administration started search operations in the malls. Police administration, dog squad, civil defence team are engaged in the search," said Mohit Sharma, Chief Civil Defence Team, Gurugram to news agency ANI.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF, Vikas Kaushik said nothing suspicious had been found in the search operation so far.

"We have sanitised 70 per cent of the mall and our teams, including the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad, are thoroughly checking every corner of the mall… nothing suspicious has been found (so far)," he said.

In an official statement, Gurugram Police appealed to the general public to not panic.

Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times reported that the reported bomb threat mail at Noida's DLF mall was part of a mock security drill.