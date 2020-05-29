Delhi-Gurugram border sealed, massive traffic, hundreds gather on road

Chaos, confusion and a massive traffic jam prevailed at Delhi-Gurugram border today, a day after Haryana government decided to seal its borders with the national capital. This was the second time when the Haryana government had taken such a decision to curb COVID-19 spread.

Hundreds of daily commuters and commercial vehicles were stopped from crossing at the Delhi-Gurugram border. People in large numbers also gathered at the road connecting Delhi and Gurugram. Police personnel were seen checking passes and identity cards of people commuting through the border.

Gurugram police has opened just one lane at the border only for essential services, according to news agency IANS. Only those carrying valid passer were allowed.

"We have sealed the border but allowing essential services vehicles to go through. Thorough checking of any person coming from Delhi is applied here. The idea is to prevent cross border travelling — to minimise spread of Coronavirus," an official of DLF phase-3 police station told IANS.

Four districts — Gurugram, Sonepat, Faridabad and Jhahhar — located in the NCR were worst-affected by coornavirus pandemic, said Haryana home minister Anil Vij. Haryana witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 tally as 123 people had tested positive for coronavirus. Coronavirus infected 1,504 people in the state. The death toll due to COVID-19 infection stood at 19.

The fresh decision of Haryana government largely affects police personnel of Delhi, besides MCD, DJB and others employed in Delhi but are native of Haryana. A large portion of Delhi Police personnel, around 40,000 are natives of NCR cities falling under Haryana.

Delhi on Thursday confirmed over 1,000 fresh cases for the first time. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital increased to 16,281.

