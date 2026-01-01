Delhi, Gurugram police issue traffic advisory for 22 January 2026 ahead of Republic Day—check these routes to avoid jam

Traffic curbs will be enforced in parts of New Delhi on January 22 because of rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Gurugram Traffic Police released an advisory on the movement of heavy vehicles entering Delhi ahead of Republic Day events.

Traffic advisory in Delhi As per the traffic advisory, Vijay Chowk will be closed to general traffic between 4 pm and 6:30 pm. Restrictions will also be imposed on vehicles along Raisina Road, from the roundabout near Krishi Bhawan toward Vijay Chowk, according to PTI.

During the rehearsal period, traffic will be stopped beyond the roundabouts at Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, and Sunehri Masjid in the direction of Vijay Chowk, the advisory stated. In addition, the stretch from Vijay Chowk to Rafi Marg leading toward the Kartavya Path crossing will remain shut for the duration of the specified hours.

Motorists have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes, including Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road (towards Kamal Ataturk Marg), Rani Jhansi Road and Minto Road.

Gurugram traffic advisory The police said, "This is to apprise all the goods vehicle transporters, medium and heavy goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter Gurugram/Delhi on January 22 from 5 pm to January 23 till 1:30 pm. Similarly, on January 25 from 5 pm to January 26 till 1:30 pm.”

They added heavy vehicles would be diverted to maintain smooth traffic movement and reduce inconvenience to commuters, with trucks approaching from the Jaipur side on NH48 being diverted at Pachgaon onto the KMP Expressway.

"Heavy vehicles from Gurugram local area will be diverted to alternate routes at various points, including Hero-Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Mehrauli Border, Sohna, Pataudi, Farukhnagar. Milk, vegetables, fruits, fire brigade, ambulance and airport passenger's vehicles are not restricted. Vehicles going towards other districts or states (should) use KMP Expressway from Panchgoan Chowk," the advisory said.

Meanwhile, for the first time, Delhi Police will use AI-powered smart glasses featuring facial recognition software and thermal imaging as part of heightened security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations, an official said on Wednesday, according to PTI.

The smart glasses, produced by an Indian manufacturer, will be connected in real time to police databases of criminals, proclaimed offenders and suspects, enabling officers to quickly identify individuals in crowded locations.