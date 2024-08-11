Delhi, Gurugram see massive water logging after fresh spell of heavy rainfall; Traffic alert issued | WATCH

Heavy rains caused waterlogging in Delhi-NCR, disrupting traffic and affecting NEET-PG exams. IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in Haryana and Rajasthan. Gurgaon and Ambala also faced severe waterlogging.

Updated11 Aug 2024, 04:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Vehicles wade through a severely waterlogged road in Timarpur after a heavy rainfall, in New Delhi
New Delhi: Vehicles wade through a severely waterlogged road in Timarpur after a heavy rainfall, in New Delhi (ANI)

Heavy rains lashed the Delhi-NCR on Sunday causing massive water logging in several regions. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert stating that traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram near Sarita Vihar Metro Station.

IMD Regional Centre New Delhi has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of Haryana. "Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at Rajaund, Assandh, Jind, Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana) Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar (Rajasthan)" Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi posted on X.

On Sunday many candidates have ventured out in the national capital Delhi to write their NEET-PG 2024 examinations.

Rain swept Delhi with many parts of the city witnessing waterlogging on Friday. On Saturday the IMD had predicted moderate rain with thundershowers in Delhi. On Sunday, severe waterlogging was witnessed around Najafgarh area.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Ambala city on Sunday, disrupting normal life and causing water logging in the city.

Meanwhile, visuals from the Rohini Sector 23 show that people are playing and working out amid a downpour as rain lashed parts of the national capital.

India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms and lightning with Moderate Rain over parts of Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar, and Panchkula.

In Gurugram, heavy rainfall cause waterlogging. Visuals emerged on social media showing cars being pushed by people in knee-deep water in Gurugram region. Commuters were seen wading through water-logged roads as heavy rainfall hit several parts of the city.

Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert stating, “Traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram near Sarita Vihar Metro Station due to the scheduled NEET PG Exam at Mohan Estate. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch and take alternate route accordingly .”

An earlier traffic advisory by Delhi Traffic Police stated, “Traffic is affected on Najafgarh Phirni Road due to water logging at Dhansa Stand and Bahadurgarh stand. Kindly avoid the stretch and plan your journey accordingly.”

"Thunderstorm or Lightning with Moderate Rain very likely over parts of Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Panchkula," IMD Chandigarh posted on X.

According to IMD, Haryana is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall till the 14th of August.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh during 10th -16th; Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, West Uttar Pradesh on 10th, 11th & during 14th - 16th; Punjab on 10th & 11th; Haryana-Chandigarh during 10th, 11th & 14th August," IMD said in a press release.

