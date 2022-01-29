Delhi gym owners stage protest, seek reopening of fitness centres

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Delhi, there are about 5,500 gyms and over 1 lakh people are dependent on this industry
Though the DDMA on Thursday lifted the weekend curfew and also allowed restaurants, bars and cinema halls to operate with 50% capacity, gyms and schools in the city are still shut
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Delhi Gym Association members on Saturday staged a protest near lieutenant governor Anil Baijal's office, seeking reopening of their establishments, which were closed after a surge in Covid-19 cases recently.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi Gym Association members on Saturday staged a protest near lieutenant governor Anil Baijal's office, seeking reopening of their establishments, which were closed after a surge in Covid-19 cases recently.
"Everything has been opened but only gyms are closed; have expenses to pay but no source of income," a protestor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Restrictions had come into force under a 'yellow alert' issued by the authority in December last year when the Covid positivity rate had crossed 0.5% in the national capital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Restrictions had come into force under a 'yellow alert' issued by the authority in December last year when the Covid positivity rate had crossed 0.5% in the national capital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Though the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday lifted the weekend curfew and also allowed restaurants, bars and cinema halls to operate with 50% capacity, gyms and schools in the city are still shut.
Though the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday lifted the weekend curfew and also allowed restaurants, bars and cinema halls to operate with 50% capacity, gyms and schools in the city are still shut.
In Delhi, there are about 5,500 gyms and over 1 lakh people are dependent on this industry.
In Delhi, there are about 5,500 gyms and over 1 lakh people are dependent on this industry.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Chirag Sethi, the Delhi Gym Association vice president, said gym owners have suffered the most due to the Covid pandemic and they should be allowed to reopen their establishments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking to news agency PTI, Chirag Sethi, the Delhi Gym Association vice president, said gym owners have suffered the most due to the Covid pandemic and they should be allowed to reopen their establishments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gyms are always the first to be shut and the last to be opened, he claimed.
Gyms are always the first to be shut and the last to be opened, he claimed.
"Cinema halls, multiplexes and banquet halls were shut along with gyms as a first step to curb the virus' spread in December. But yesterday, everything was opened except for gyms and spas," said Sethi.
"Cinema halls, multiplexes and banquet halls were shut along with gyms as a first step to curb the virus' spread in December. But yesterday, everything was opened except for gyms and spas," said Sethi.
"To oppose this biased decision, we will stage a massive protest outside the L-G's (lieutenant governor) office. We want authorities to allow us to function and permit us to open our establishments in the next DDMA meeting," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"To oppose this biased decision, we will stage a massive protest outside the L-G's (lieutenant governor) office. We want authorities to allow us to function and permit us to open our establishments in the next DDMA meeting," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sethi said the gym fraternity criticises the DDMA's decision to keep fitness centres shut, which is affecting the livelihood of over 1 lakh people.
Sethi said the gym fraternity criticises the DDMA's decision to keep fitness centres shut, which is affecting the livelihood of over 1 lakh people.
Even liquor shops and weekly markets in the city are open, but gyms have been asked to be closed, he said.
Even liquor shops and weekly markets in the city are open, but gyms have been asked to be closed, he said.
Covid situation in city
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Covid situation in city
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi continued to register a decline in its daily Covid-19 caseload as it reported 4,044 new infections in the 24 hours ending on Friday evening, said the state health department on Friday. The positivity rate was 8.60%.
Delhi continued to register a decline in its daily Covid-19 caseload as it reported 4,044 new infections in the 24 hours ending on Friday evening, said the state health department on Friday. The positivity rate was 8.60%.
The department said that 8,042 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,64,411. With the death of 25 more people due to the virus, the death toll in the city has gone up to 25,769.
The department said that 8,042 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,64,411. With the death of 25 more people due to the virus, the death toll in the city has gone up to 25,769.
The city has 29,152 active Covid-19 cases of which 23,153 are currently in home isolation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The city has 29,152 active Covid-19 cases of which 23,153 are currently in home isolation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With inputs from agencies.
With inputs from agencies.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!