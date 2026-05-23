Delhi Gymkhana Club falls under ‘highly sensitive & strategic area’, says Centre, asked to hand over premises by June 5

The Central Government issued an order on Friday directing the takeover and repossession of the premises of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, located at 2, Safdarjung Road, New Delhi on grounds of public purpose and national interest considerations. It mentioned the property lies in a “highly sensitive and strategic area” and is now essential for bolstering defence infrastructure and meeting other public security requirements.

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It has been asked to hand over peaceful possession of the property to government officials by June 5, 2026, after which the authorities may take possession in accordance with the law if the premises are not vacated, according to ANI.

The order was issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the Land & Development Office (L&DO). According to the directive, the land was originally leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd—now renamed Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd, for operating a social and sporting club.

The Centre said the property is now required for “pressing institutional requirements, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects” linked to adjacent government land parcels.

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Invoking Clause 4 of the lease deed, the government said the lessor has the authority to re-enter the premises and terminate the lease if the property is needed for a public purpose. According to the order, the entire 27.3-acre property, comprising all buildings, structures, lawns, and fixtures on the site, will vest fully with the President of India through the Land & Development Office.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Clause 4 of the Lease Deed, the President of India, through the Land & Development Office, hereby determines the lease and orders re-entry of the aforesaid premises with immediate effect," it read.

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History of Delhi Gymkhana club The Delhi Gymkhana Club, considered one of India’s oldest and most prestigious clubs, moved to its current premises in 1913 and was originally named the “Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club”, with Spencer Harcourt Butler serving as its first president. Following India’s Independence in 1947, the term “Imperial” was removed, and the institution became known as the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

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The club’s origins date back to July 1913. During its initial years, the Polo Club operated under the Gymkhana Club before emerging as a separate entity in the 1930s after relocating to New Delhi.

Historical material related to the club’s beginnings remains limited, with comprehensive records believed to have been maintained only from 1927 onwards.

Delhi Gymkhana Club under scanner in 2014 The Delhi government, in July, 2014, initiated action against the club over unpaid luxury tax dues of ₹2.92 crore accumulated over the previous three years.

The following month, reports emerged that the club was operating unauthorised borewells and violating environmental norms. In August 2014, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee ordered the closure of the Delhi Gymkhana Club. However, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) later allowed the club to avoid closure upon payment of a ₹5 lakh penalty.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Delhi Gymkhana Club falls under ‘highly sensitive & strategic area’, says Centre, asked to hand over premises by June 5